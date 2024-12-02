RHB Singapore rolls out prepaid multi-currency Visa card

Consumers need to download the RHB TravelFX app before they can apply for the RHB Multi-Currency Card through the app. Once approved, they can then proceed to fund their RHB TravelFX card wallet with Singapore Dollars from any Singaporean bank account and start exchanging 11 currencies (SGD, AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, HKD, JPY, NZD, THB, USD).

The RHB TravelFX App and Multi-Currency Card enables customers to make purchases in local currency when overseas, withdraw local currency from the Visa/Plus ATM network, spend online in any currency of choice and perform foreign exchange within the card wallet.

The RHB Multi-Currency Card is a Visa prepaid card issued by Wirecard and distributed by RHB Bank Berhad in Singapore.