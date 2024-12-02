RHB Bank launches 3 digit security codes to fight card fraud

This new solution, named RHB Rewards Motion Code, has been made in partnership with Visa and IDEMIA, and the 3 digit code at the back of the card will automatically refresh regularly, replacing the static 3 digit code at the back of a typical credit or debit card.

RHB said that this tech is designed to prevent credit card fraud and hackers from accessing important data and disrupting transactions. Through the collaboration with Visa and IDEMIA, RHB has leveraged on best-in-class security features to safeguard their customers’ financial resources, as the card provides a complete end-to-end solution for RHB as an issuer.