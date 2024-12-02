Reynolds, Global Payments to offer electronic payment solutions to automobile retailers

As part of the agreement, Reynolds will add Global Payments payments technology across Reynolds dealership management system (DMS) platforms and software solutions to deliver electronic payment solutions in-store, online, and on mobile devices.

Reynolds and Reynolds is a provider of automobile dealership software, services, and forms to help dealerships deliver business results and transform the customer experience.

Global Payments is a provider of payment solutions for merchants, value added resellers, financial institutions, government agencies, multi-national corporations and independent sales organizations located throughout North America, South America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.