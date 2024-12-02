REWE opens new logistics centre as ecommerce sector grows

The Germany-based supermarket chain REWE has spent about EUR 80 million on its new logistics centre in Europe.

Online grocery shopping has been slow to take off in Germany because the country has a high density of food stores and the dominant discounters, Aldi and Lidl, have been slow to embrace ecommerce. But REWE has invested in ecommerce recently and Amazon has also begun delivering fresh food in Germany, the European country being biggest market outside the US.

The new centre has products brought to workers by an automated shuttle system from zones kept at different temperatures. According to the company, the system is more economical and should allow for more flexible processes.