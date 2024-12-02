REWE Group partners SIX Payment Services to launch Cash-back service for customers in Austria

The only requirement of the new service is that the payment must be made using a Maestro debit card. Customers can withdraw up to EUR 100 without incurring a debit card fee and are able to do this several times per day.

Customers pay for their purchase and the desired sum of cash can be dispensed by the cashier. The sum of the cash withdrawal will be shown separately on the receipt.

In addition to making card payments at the point of sale (POS), customers will now be able to withdraw cash, avoiding a visit to a bank branch or cash machine.

REWE Group is driving the introduction of cashback in Austria and provides this service to all its 1,500 outlets of its trading companies Billa, Merkur and Penny.

SIX Payment Services is constantly reviewing its services with the aim of making card payments, and now cash withdrawals using a card.