



Through this partnership, fashion shoppers in the US can use Affirm pay-over-time plans for Revolve’s premium collection. This way, customers can access luxury clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty like Helsa and GRLFRND Denim, both online and through the Revolve mobile app.











Additionally, with the integration of Affirm payment solutions, customers can choose from multiple payment options; they can select from multiple payment plans, biweekly or monthly, with rates starting as low as 0% APR, without any late or hidden fees.

The purpose of the partnership is to offer shoppers the opportunity to purchase luxury and trending apparel by making high-end fashion more affordable.





The request for flexible payment methods

The current economic situation is changing, as are the customers’ spending patterns. According to GWI’s research on Customer Spending Trends, shoppers expect smooth digital experiences, especially at checkout. For the youngest generations, mobile payments and BNPL options are mandatory, not just optional.

Additionally, when it comes to brands, customers are seeking affordability and long-term value. Another important aspect is sustainability, as more shoppers are willing to pay more for the eco-friendly label. At the checkout, they can rethink a large purchase if it doesn't include a flexible payment plan, a durable product benefit, or a highlighted cost savings.

As a result, flexible payment methods are becoming an important tool for retailers aiming to maintain their growth, including the fashion industry.





Affirm’s role in the fashion industry

Affirm continues to expand its activity in the fashion industry after partnering with brands such as Adidas, Canada Goose, and Net-a-Porter. During the October to December 2024 quarter, sales of apparel and accessories via Affirm increased by 25% year-over-year, highlighting the demand for flexible and transparent ways to pay.

Building on this momentum, Affirm now intends to roll out its service to Revolve’s customers in Canada and the UK.