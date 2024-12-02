Revolve partners with Bolt for FWRD's checkout services





Following this announcement, Bolt will provide checkout services for FWRD’s first pop-up shop in Los Angeles. Furthermore, it will also offer a seamless `see now, buy now` checkout for the company, where shoppers will be able to simply scan a QR code to get instantly directed to an FWRD-branded checkout page. Following this step, clients will be allowed to purchase in a more simple and secure way. This aims to result in a higher conversion rate and reduced overall checkout friction.

Revolve first used Bolt’s Checkout Links last fall during the New York Fashion Week, and it intends to bring the same technology to FWRD’s physical shopping experience. Customers of FWRD will be given the possibility to interact with the brand in real life while using the checkout services for an improved, secure, and efficient shopping experience.





More information on the product

The Checkout Links is a versatile omnichannel offering that was designed to be utilised in numerous scenarios. By using this tool, merchants and traders can benefit from converting casual browsers to customers by incorporating Checkout Links into their digital platforms, such as emails, chat interfaces, and blog posts.

In addition, the solution can be extended to physical settings like brick-and-mortar stores, trade shows, events, and interactive signs. In these instances, Bolt account customers are given the possibility to make purchases with a single click by scanning the given QR code. The users can open a password-less Bolt account and benefit from a frictionless, simple, and effective checkout with any store or merchant that is a partner of the company. By scanning the code of the desired product, the clients are taken instantly to the product page to complete the purchase online.

Guests who check out with Bolt will receive a 10% discount at the store, according to the press release. The pop-up FWRD store will open on June 9th and will close on August 13th.



Bolt’s strategy of development

Bolt had several partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering multiple geographies.

Bolt’s partnership with Revolve was first announced in September of 2022 when the companies aimed to launch the one-link checkout experience for shoppers. The One-Click Checkout was set to be implemented on Revolve’s website as well, after the New York Fashion Week.