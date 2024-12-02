Revolut to launch first US cards with Mastercard in new deal

The movement is part of an expansion of their relationship, enabling the issuance of cards in any market around the world where Mastercard is accepted.

Mastercard has built a strong partnership with Revolut since its launch in 2015 and its participation in the global payments company’s accelerator programme, Start Path. Together, Mastercard and Revolut have provided financial services to consumers in Europe, from day-to-day money management to foreign exchange solutions.

This recent announcement confirms the two businesses will partner on a minimum of 50% of all existing and future cards Revolut issues in Europe. Beyond Europe, the agreement will also enable Revolut to meet its global reach ambitions. Primary to these ambitions is to offer financial services to consumers in the US, and by the end of 2019 the brands will launch Revolut’s first solutions in the US market.

The global expansion will also enable Revolut to reach markets in APAC and LATAM, such as Australia, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand, Brazil, and Mexico. The partnership will also see Revolut onboard some of Mastercard’s latest technology within its product and solutions.