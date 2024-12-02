Revolut to get USD 500 mln boost from Softbank

The fintech has a plans to launch in the US after the investment round. Revolut has seen major regulatory shortcoming preventing it from starting operations there. Australia and Japan are also on Revolut’s radar.

The round, set to take place early 2019, would give the fintech the necessary boost to enter the US market.

Earlier this year, Softbank said it planned to invest around USD 200 million into fintech, from its USD 100 billion Vision Fund.