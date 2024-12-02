Revolut secures Singapore and Japan licences

The challenger says it has been granted a remittance licence by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), as well as stored value facility approval, which will allow it to operate in the country.

The UK-based fintech says it is also working with the regulator to shape the upcoming Payment Services Bill.

In Japan, Revolut has been authorised by the Financial Services Agency of Japan (JFSA) under the fund transfer licence to operate throughout the country.

Revolut says it is in the final stages of testing and will be launching in Q1 2019, with over 50,000 customers on its waiting list.