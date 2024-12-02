Revolut rolls out first Visa cards

To celebrate this partnership and Visa’s sponsorship of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, Visa and Revolut have provided contactless Revolut Visa prepaid cards to all 59 Team GB athletes travelling to PyeongChang as well as the wider Team GB delegation accompanying them. The card will allow the athletes and staff to complete seamless and secure payments with a simple tap at any contactless-enabled terminal in South Korea and across all the Games venues free of foreign exchange fees.

Launched in July 2015, Revolut has expanded across the globe, now serving over one million customers in 30 European countries.

In addition to providing contactless Revolut Visa prepaid cards to Team GB and as the exclusive payment partner of the Olympic Games, Visa is facilitating and managing the entire payment system infrastructure and network throughout all venues within the Games. This includes more than 1,000 contactless point-of-sale terminals capable of accepting mobile and wearable payments.