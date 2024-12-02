Revolut rolls out disposable virtual cards

Users can now generate a virtual card in Revolut and enter it on the website they want, after the transaction Revolut disabling the card. If the website wants to charge again, the transaction will fail.

The product is aimed for customers that, for example, usually shop on Amazon or they have a Spotify subscription, services which first ask users to enter card number and keep charging the same card. If users are on a shopping spree, Revolut generates a new disposable card seconds after the existing one is used.

When creating a Revolut account, users get a virtual card for free; they can get a physical card for GBP 5/EUR 6 or they can subscribe to a Revolut Premium account to get it for free. Additional cards (physical or virtual) cost GBP 5/ 6 EUR, with a maximum of five cards in total.