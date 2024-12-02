



The first Revolut ATMs are set to be tested and available between 4 June and 8 June 2025 at the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona. In the upcoming period, the company intends to install 50 ATMs in Madrid and Barcelona. Following this initial phase, Revolut aims to set up another 150 terminals for cash withdrawals and other services across the region, looking at a total of 200 ATMs, located around Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, and Malaga.











Moreover, Revolut plans to expand into three more countries in 2026, including Portugal, Italy, and Germany. To decide where to launch these initial ATM deployments, Revolut analysed countries where cash has higher penetration. The company saw Spain, which holds five million Revolut customers and 60% of transactions are cash-based, as the ideal pilot market for the ATMs, representing its first major physical service.

In addition to Spain, Revolut identified Germany as a significant cash market, together with Portugal and Italy. Besides cash penetration, the company also looked into its market saturation in these regions. Throughout 2026, Revolut intends to roll out its ATMs in Portugal, at first in Lisbon and Porto, cities with the highest number of its clients and substantial tourism.





Revolut ATMs features

Among other capabilities, Revolut ATMs are set to facilitate cash withdrawals without fees to any of the company’s clients, regardless of nationality or country of residence, as well as the option to request the immediate issue of a physical card. At the same time, customers will be able to withdraw funds in a different currency from the one in which they hold a balance, leveraging the same app exchange rate without encountering any additional fees.

Furthermore, commenting on the move, representatives from Revolut underlined that even if the trend will continue toward digitising transactions, cash is still far from disappearing, and it will continue to be leveraged as a payment option in many transactions and circumstances.