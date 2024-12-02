The collaboration aims to foster innovation and improve cash flow management for retail networks and POS. In the Romanian market, 30% of businesses face difficulties due to slow transaction speeds with traditional banking services.

Revolut Business and Danubius Exim intend to tackle this challenge by offering Revolut Reader to their customers across the country. Danubius will offer Revolut an initial fleet of 2,200 terminals, and provide maintenance services and training to the future customers acquiring Revolut Reader terminals.











Revolut reveals its terminal in Romania

The hardware will be distributed through Danubius’ national network of over 340 authorised partners, ensuring its availability across Romania. The price per unit is EUR 40 + VAT, and the installation services are currently not subject to additional fees.

The reader equips merchants with a portable payment device that accepts both physical and virtual card payments, including those from digital wallets. As digital payments are widely adopted in Romania, fintech solutions are the preferred choice for customers and businesses due to their rapid transaction processing and convenient features.

A recent Revolut Business survey regarding payment challenges for customers highlighted that 30% of respondents using traditional banks encountered slow transactions, ranking as the second major issue after high fees. Negative mobile and digital experiences accounted for 19% of responses.

Through this initiative, Revolut is committed to supporting the development of a dependable payment system in Romania, helping businesses of all sizes to optimise their services and checkout operations. According to the company, 55% of fintechs are valued in the B2B sector primarily for their offerings, and 85% of entrepreneurs favour digital banks over traditional ones due to their efficiency. Revolut Reader addresses these requirements, broadening its presence in the country through the collaboration with Danubius.

Danubius aims to improve the way technology serves the commercial system, challenging convention and anticipating the needs and demands of the market. By becoming the exclusive physical distributor of Revolut Reader, the company offers a hybrid model that bridges digital banking and physical retail processes.