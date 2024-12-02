Revolut launches Open Banking API

Revolut for Business is a business banking system that allows international transactions, exchanges, payments, and deposits. Adding the Open API to the platform allows business customers to make the Revolut platform integral to overall business operations.

In order to enable potential customers to understand Revoluts services, the company has published case studies for its Open API that include mass payments and payroll, insurance, and a delivery company application.

Revolut has also published API docs that walk interested customers through the various endpoints available through the Open API. The documents are structured by endpoint categories, which include accounts, counterparties, payments, web-hooks, and errors. Within each category, developers gain knowledge regarding account information (id, name, balance, currency, etc.) or payments (transfer, payment creation, schedule, etc.).