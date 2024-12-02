Revolut launches Express Elixir in Poland







Enabling instant transfers for Poles

Since the beginning of 2023, Revolut’s Polish customers have made about 3.7 million traditional local transfers. Now they will be able to transfer money much faster, without additional fees. Previously, local transfers were delivered on the same day or on the next business day. Now they will be delivered instantly, the British fintech bank informed in a press release.

Officials from Revolut said their mission is to democratise financial services so that they are accessible to everyone, easily, and at an attractive price. This time, they are putting an instant local transfer service in the hands of customers in Poland at no extra charge. They hope that this convenience will appeal to Poles who use Revolut for daily transfers and payments. They added that traditional banks in Poland impose a fee for Express Elixir instant transfers. In their opinion, customers will benefit much more if these transfers are free.

In March 2023, the Express Elixir system availability table showed that Aion (which handles Revolut’s PLN accounts in Poland) could already process instant transfers. The completion of the integration work was also confirmed by the KIR (the manager of the Revolut Express Elixir instant transfer system). After nearly three months, the fintech decided to make the service available to all customers.





More news from Revolut

On 5 July 2023, Revolut has delisted three cryptocurrencies in the US as a result of regulatory uncertainty.

The cryptocurrencies in question are Cardano’s ADA, Polygon’s MATIC, and Solana’s SOL, but it’s worth noting that support for these cryptocurrencies will still be provided outside of the US. For US-based users, this means that they will no longer be able to buy these three tokens and will have to sell their holdings by September 18. Otherwise, the platform will automatically liquidate all positions with any of these three tokens once the deadline has been met.

The move comes in the context of Binance and Coinbase’s issues with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which referred to these tokens as unregistered securities according to financemagnates.com. Other companies that view these tokens as unregistered securities include eToro and Robinhood, both of which have also delisted several cryptocurrencies.