Revolut launches 3-D Secure payments feature

As such, in case of payments with Revolut cards on a website that uses 3D Secure, the bank will automatically send a push notification. This push notification requires to open the app, and tap on ‘Confirm’. If for any reason no notification is received, one will just need to open the app and tap on Confirm.

Revolut also reported that the 3DS confirmation happens before the transaction is made, meaning the user’s payment could still be declined after they confirm it in the app. The fintech mentioned that 3DS only applies to ecommerce payments. It does not apply when one uses one’s physical card in a shop, at a chip and pin machine, for example. However, 3DS only applies to certain ecommerce payments. Revolut has no control over which ones it applies to, as this is handled by merchants individually.