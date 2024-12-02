Revolut launces new premium card

Users can claim cash back on all spending in the currency of their choice (EUR, USD, BTC, ETH, cryptocurrencies).

When users spend EUR 1,000, they receive EUR 1, but if they travel outside of Europe, they can receive 1% in cash back. Every time one uses the Revolut card, the company gets a fraction of the card-processing fee from Mastercard or Visa.

Revolut Metal customers also get a higher ATM limit and can withdraw up to EUR 600/GBP 600 without any fee. Premium users can only withdraw up to EUR 400/GBP 400 for free. In addition, users can access a concierge service to book hotels, flights or restaurants.

The new card costs EUR 13.99 per month or EUR 135 per year (GBP 12.99 per month or GBP 120 per year). The basic premium subscription costs EUR 7.99 per month or EUR 82 per year (GBP 6.99 per month or GBP 70 per year).