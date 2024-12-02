Revolut expands into APAC

Revolut is an app-based banking alternative and currently serves 1,000,000 customers across Europe. A Revolut account can be set up in 30 seconds, enabling users to instantly send free money transfers in 26 currencies to banks around the globe.

Once users have topped up their Revolut account, they can use their Revolut Mastercard or Visa at millions of locations worldwide using the real exchange rate. Moreover, the card automatically converts into the local currency at the real exchange rate.

GPS has expanded its client base globally with more than 3600 products using the GPS Apex platform, serving millions of card users across 33 different countries.