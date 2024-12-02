Revolut enables Tap-to-Pay on iPhone in the UK

Revolut has introduced Tap-to-Pay on iPhone, a feature available for Pro account holders, including sole proprietors and small business owners, as well as users of the Revolut Business app for businesses of all sizes. This new capability enables Revolut customers to accept in-person, contactless payments directly on their iPhones, eliminating the need for additional hardware or terminals. Merchants can now effortlessly accept payments from physical debit and credit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets that support contactless transactions.











To make a payment, customers simply need to hold their contactless card or payment device near the merchant's iPhone until the transaction is completed, mirroring the experience of a traditional contactless payment terminal. Apple's Tap-to-Pay on iPhone technology leverages the built-in security features of the iPhone to ensure the privacy and protection of both business and customer data.

Revolut Pro and Business customers can access Tap-to-Pay on iPhone directly within the Revolut app or the Revolut Business app. New customers can download the Revolut app or the Revolut Business app from the Apple App Store on an iPhone XS or later running the latest iOS version to start using Tap-to-Pay on iPhone. They can easily sign up for a Revolut Pro or Revolut Business account within the app and begin accepting contactless payments within minutes.

Revolut’s officials expressed their excitement in being among the pioneers to offer Tap-to-Pay on iPhone to their business customers in the UK. They emphasised the simplicity and security of this solution, providing increased flexibility for accepting payments. Revolut is committed to expanding the benefits of the Revolut Business platform and views Tap to Pay on iPhone as an excellent addition to support seamless business operations.

Furthermore, Revolut aims to provide secure and convenient products and services for merchant acquiring. The launch of Tap-to-Pay on iPhone enables them to offer more choices to both consumers and merchants in the UK. They anticipate a swift adoption of this feature by various businesses, including retail stores, barbershops, and food stands, empowering them to accept in-person contactless payments with just an iPhone.