Revolut, Bottomline team up for real-time payments in UK

According to the press release, Bottomline’s Universal Aggregator presents new financial services organisations with real-time payments connectivity that helps them access UK’s Faster Payments Scheme directly, without the need for additional scheme approval, offering the ability to monitor and limit the volume of transactions.

Revolut offers a range of digital financial services targeted at young, tech-savvy users. The company’s services are currently available in Europe, with a public beta underway in Australia and plans to launch in the US, Singapore, and Japan.