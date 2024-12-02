Revolut announces participation in MasterCard Start Path programme

MasterCard Start Path is a programme available to startups around the world. Inclusion in the programme will help cement Revolut’s place as a global payments player.

Startups that join the programme can benefit from the knowledge of a global network of MasterCard experts, access to MasterCard customers and partners, and the ability to innovate on MasterCard solutions.

Revolut also received approval from the FCA as an electronic money institution with authorisation to provide payment services.