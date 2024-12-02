Revolut adds Apple Pay for users in France, Poland, the UK

The new update brings the app to version 5.49 and the primary change to the app is the addition of Apple Pay for users. With this update, users will be able to add their Revolut bank card to the digital wallet app.

Revolut is a digital online-only bank that avoids physical branches and instead relies on third-party ATM networks and an app and a website for users to manage their finances.

Earlier in 2019, Monese has announced that mobile payment and digital wallet service Apple Pay is now available to its customers in Norway and Iceland.