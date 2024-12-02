RevoluPAY introduces Visa Direct in Spain

As per the official announcement, this solution arrives amidst a growing trend among consumers favouring digital payments and demanding new seamless transfer methods. Notably, 42% of people in Spain have embraced mobile payments at least once, according to Visa and Pecunpay Mobile Payments Study, 2023. In this dynamic landscape Visa seeks to remain at the forefront, dedicated to enhancing accessibility and efficiency in emerging payment methods and channels, facilitating new money movement flows that connect and empower consumers.





Consumers can use this solution, which is already operational, throughout the European Economic Area utilising Visa's global network and RevoluPAY's technology and license.





To leverage Visa Direct, RevoluPAY clients using the RevoluSEND are able to access the new functionality for transferring funds to a card or account directly within the application. To initiate a transfer, users simply need to complete a form with the Visa card or account numbers of the intended recipient and confirm the transaction. In doing so, Visa Direct enables the client to send and receive money, such as sending gifts, splitting expenses, or assisting relatives located outside of Spain, through real-time technology that facilitates an efficient and secure payment experience.





Officials from Visa in Spain have stated that the consumer demands increasingly faster solutions for sending and receiving money that are easy and secure to use. Visa Direct aims to facilitate the movement of money between people and, above all, provide consumers with different forms that adapt to their day-to-day needs.





About RevoluPAY

RevoluPAY is an Affiliate Partner of Visa and joins 100 other financial institutions in Europe that already have this platform, which, among its many use cases, enables fast and secure business-to-consumer and government-to-government payments, business/government to small business, government-to-consumer and consumer-to-consumer payments directly to billions of recipients around the world.







The company's flagship Neobanking technology is an Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the company's intellectual property. RevoluPAY's built-in features include remittance payments, forex, retail and hospitality payments, real estate payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, and more. RevoluPAY is aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar Open Banking sector and more than USD 630 billion family remittance market.