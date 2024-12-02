Revio raises USD 5.2 million in seed funding





With the newly acquired funds, the startup plans to strengthen its efforts in tackling failed payments. This comes as an addition to the funds from November 2022, when Revio raised USD 1.1 million from SpeedInvest and other investors, including RaliCap Ventures, The Fund, Two Cultures Capital, and several angel investors such as payment and revenue recovery experts from Sequoia, Quona Capital, and Circle Payments.











Revio’s input in Africa’s payment landscape

As several payment operators provide different payment options to customers and businesses, the payment landscape in Africa still fragmented. Factors such as invalid cards, inactive accounts, and high dispute rates support this fragmentation, leading to payment failures. Revio’s objective is to address this decentralisation through its solutions, the startup being established to solve the issues of manual effort done by businesses while collecting payments across various providers.



According to Revio’s officials, digital payments are constantly expanding across Africa, being expected to reach USD 146 billion by the end of 2023, before taking into account approximately USD 500 billion in mobile money transactions. Currently, the region has more than 280 licenced payment service providers, 42 currencies, and unique consumer payment cultures. Via its APIs, Revio assists companies in streamlining their order-to-cash lifecycles while managing issues brought on by employing various payment options.





The benefits of payment orchestration