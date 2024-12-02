Revention integrates with m-payment platform LevelUp

The LevelUp mobile app, which is available for both iPhone and Android devices, enables registered users to link their debit or credit card to a QR code displayed within the app. This enables users to pay at the point-of-sale terminal by scanning the QR code on their phone. They receive back a digital receipt confirming their payment.

LevelUp is an open mobile payments network in the US. Consumers use their LevelUp account to pay with their smart device or web browser. LevelUp is backed by Google Ventures, Balderton Capital, Continental Investors, Highland Capital, Transmedia Capital and T-Venture, the venture arm of Deutsche-Telekom.

Revention is a developer of restaurant and entertainment management solutions. Reventions offerings include point-of-sale (POS) solutions, HungerRush integrated online ordering, and Revention Enterprise.

In recent news, Zuppler, a mobile and web-based food ordering platform, and LevelUp have teamed up to provide consumers with a host of mobile apps for restaurants.