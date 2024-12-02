Revel Systems, Zapper partner to expand mobile payment solution for restaurants

Restaurants using Revel’s point-of-sale system will now be able to activate Zapper as an additional payment option for their customers. Via Zapper, diners will be able to scan a QR code printed on their bill and pay from the app, without having to wait on their server. During this process, Zapper captures detailed customer data, providing restaurants with the tools to build a following and create targeted offers and promotions.

Revel’s iPad POS solution combines cloud-based technology and the intelligence of the iPad to deliver a set of customizable features. Top features include real-time reporting, inventory tracking, integrated payroll, delivery management, customer relationship management, loyalty programs, digital menu boards, mobile payments, online ordering and gift cards.

Founded in 2011, Zapper provides mobile payment and marketing solutions for restaurants and is located in over 13 countries worldwide.