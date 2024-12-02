Revel Systems, Worldpay partner for consolidated POS & payments solution

Through the enhanced partnership with Worldpay, Revel will offer expanded capabilities to its Revel Advantage payment processing solution. Users will now benefit from a broader range of payments solutions as well as a single point of contact for sales support.

The new offering is meant to simplify payment processing and financial reporting enabling users to see information such as processing totals, and sales volume for all their locations through one centralised portal. Revel customers can now also use Worldpay’s FastAccess Funding. The agreement allows Revel customers to settle their batch and receive same day access to funds seven days a week, 365 days a year.

The capabilities from Revel and Worldpay will bring strengthened protection for merchant data through Payment Card Industry (PCI) data security guideline compliance, point-to-point encryption (P2PE), and data breach coverage. Several payment forms will also be supported including PIN-based debit cards.