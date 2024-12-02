Revel Systems adds Bitcoin integration to iPad POS

With this integration, merchants can provide to their customers the option of paying with Bitcoin via Revel POS platform.

Revel is working with Bitcoin wallet provider Coinbase to offer a hardware/software solution that allows users to accept Bitcoin into the current Revel iPad POS. The Revel app has been submitted to the Android store, and an iOS app has been submitted to the Apple app store.

When a customer is paying with Bitcoin, a QR code pops up on the POS screen of the Revel iPad POS. A customer will then scan this QR code with their smartphone using a Bitcoin wallet app to complete the transaction.