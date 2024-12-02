Revel partners MainStream to expand iPad POS product line

This partnership enables MainStream to interact with prospective clients. By partnering with Revel, the company is able to provide business management solutions and enhance operations, increase efficiency and add visibility to cost and profit management.

Revel Systems iPad POS was founded in 2010 in San Francisco with the goal of changing the Point of Sale market. Founders Lisa Falzone and Christopher Ciabarra developed an iOS-based Point of Sale system by combining cloud-based technology and the mobility of the Apple iPad.

MainStream Merchant Services is a leading provider of payment processing solutions. The company enables merchants to accept forms of payment from consumers such as Apple Pay, Google Wallet, Chip and PIN, Tap and Go, gift cards, and all major credit and debit card brands.