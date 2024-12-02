Returnly raises USD 19 mln for post-purchase payments

The round was led by Craft Ventures, with participation from Affirm and existing investors.

Returnly partners with retailers and brands to enable a streamlined post-purchase experience, allowing customers to use return credit before shipping the original order back. The company settles the new order in real-time, taking the product returns risk.

Returnly intends to continue integrating its platform with other reverse logistics, ecommerce, loyalty, and CRM platforms, including product expansion for omnichannel merchants. Earlier in 2019, the company has received USD 8 million in Series A funding, led by Mundi Ventures and The Venture City.