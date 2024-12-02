Retailers should worry about the growing consumer discount scepticism, study suggests

55% of respondents believe the discounts are false and even among those that actively shop on Black Friday, 40% believe they are being misled. According to the companys press release, although consumers generally vocalise their concerns on the discounts, they are not totally convinced and the fear of missing out tends to kick in. Black Friday checkout abandonment is a third lower than the average day due to the fact that customers rush to snap up the deals.

The study uncovers the fact that almost two-thirds of Black Friday customers report actively researching prices before the seasonal sales. The majority prefer to shop via their laptops, suggesting a systematic, calculated process, rather than idle mobile browsing.

The seasonal sales also present an opportunity to establish an online presence and build a customer base. While brand loyalty to high street retailers remains high, 38% of consumers will buy anywhere they see an enticing deal.

