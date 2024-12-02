Retailers see value in collecting data from beacons

A joint June 2015 study by Econsultancy and Signal looked at the usage of first-party data among marketers in North America. The sources of said data, including websites, point-of-sale data and email, were the usual suspects, but interestingly, beacons also made an appearance, albeit as the last choice. Nearly one-quarter of ‘strong ROI’ companies collected data from beacons, compared with 8% of all others.

In a separate Econsultancy study in partnership with ResponseTap, just 8% of agency professionals worldwide and 5% of client-side marketers cited in-store geo-targeting technologies like beacons as a method of connecting online and offline behavior.

In practice, beacons are more likely to push a welcome message or general discount unrelated to a shopper’s location or preferences. And rather than being seamless, many implementations require active participation from consumers.