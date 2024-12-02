Retailers rethink returns policies due to increase in returns volume, study shows

The research reveals that in the face of rising numbers of “serial returners”, 20% of retailers say they have taken measures to make their returns policy more stringent in 2018, with a further 19% planning to do so in the next 12 months.

Of these businesses that have tightened up their policies, 41 per cent say this is because too many customers are over-ordering items knowing they will return the majority, while 31% claim shoppers are using items and then returning them.

Other findings of the report: