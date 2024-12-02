Retailers need to think outside the omni-channel box to reach a total retail experience - report

PwC outlines eight key consumer expectations and provides business implications for retailers to help achieve the Total Retail model:

• a brand story that promises a different experience (a high percentage of survey respondents were attracted to brands that tell a story in a catchy manner; 79% of US shoppers say they shop at their favorite retailers because they trust the brand);

• customized offers based on protected preferences and data (predictive analytics and big data will help retailers use customer data to upgrade marketing and sales efficiency);

• an enhanced and consistent experience across all devices (32% of survey respondents said they do not own mobile/smartphones and 33% said device screens are too small);

• transparency into a retailer’s inventory (45% of US survey respondents selected the ability to check other store or online stock quickly);

• retailers are everywhere (when asked what they would do if one retailer closed its local store, 53% of survey respondents noted they would locate the next nearest store and 40% said they would increase ordering from their website);

• to upgrade the value of mobile shopping, both store apps and mobile sites must improve (when asked how often they shop via an app and mobile browser, respondents mentioned 22% and 28% weekly, respectively, with the mobile browser going a bit higher due to accessibility; 53% prefer mobile browser because of its convenience);

• two-way social media engagement (when asked what attracted them to a particular brand’s social media website, 61% of US respondents cited the deals and promotions, 38% noted new product offerings and 28% said because they shop with the retailer);

• if brands act like retailers, they will be treated that way (the gray area of overlap is growing between brands and retailers, and 44% of US survey respondents mentioned that lower price is the main reason they buy from a brand’s website);

The study was based on a survey of more than 15,000 online shoppers globally.