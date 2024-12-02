Retailers in the EMEA region to increase investments in payments

The report surveyed 260 EMEA retailers and merchants across industries such as general merchandise, grocery, restaurants, fuel and convenience, and travel and lodging. The 2017 Global Payments Insight Survey: Merchants and Retailers named infrastructure improvements (54%), security considerations (53%) and introducing analytics to payments (47%) as the main drivers behind the merchants’ investment plans.

Merchants, however, could be investing more but security concerns (87%) and regulatory compliance (70%) are main obstacles in developing a comprehensive investment strategy focused on payments.

The report also highlights the fact that most retailers no longer see payments as purely transactional and are beginning to understand that payments are crucial to the overall customer experience and success of their businesses. Furthermore, payments data is now becoming a valuable tool for understanding their customers.

