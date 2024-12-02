Retailers destined to success with try-before-you-buy service

With an increasing number of clothing & footwear retailers are offering delayed payment options in an attempt to drive conversion.

Retailers including H&M, Finery and Arcadia brands Topshop and Dorothy Perkins now offer a pay-later online payment option to encourage shoppers to purchase when they might not have the funds readily available.

Try-before-you-buy payment methods often appear more straightforward as a short term solution compared to traditional credit accounts.

A recent GlobalData survey revealed that 52% of online shoppers often buy more items than they expect to keep when purchasing online, and pay-later options will only encourage this shopping mentality.