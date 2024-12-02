Retailer chain 7-Eleven now accepts Alipay and WeChat Pay across Canada

The retailer chain is collaborating with cross-border mobile payment company CITCON. Alipay and WeChat Pay will now be available at 35 locations in Vancouver and Toronto, with plans for expansion over the next few months.

By implementing Alipay and WeChat Pay, two of China’s leading mobile payment platforms, 7-Eleven is providing residents and tourists with a familiar way to complete transactions abroad.

Earlier in 2018, 7-Eleven has announced the roll out of a new mobile check-out service called Scan & Pay in 14 stores in the Dallas area.