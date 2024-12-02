Retail store sales and traffic record double-digit decrease in November 2014

However, the explanation for the double-digit decrease lies in the fact that customers preferred online shopping more around holiday season, especially around Thanksgiving, period which was accompanied by discounts and promotions, according to the monthly ‘Retail Performance Pulse’ survey issued by the Big Data analytics for physical stores company RetailNext.

The RetailNext ‘Retail Performance Pulse’ is a monthly composite of in-store metrics developed from specialty and large format retail stores on the RetailNext analytics platform and located within the continental US.

RetailNext enables retailers to collect and correlate data from the broadest available set of data sources. More than 160 retailers and brands worldwide have adopted RetailNext solutions to glean the insights necessary to improve customer experience, increase same-store sales, reduce theft and eliminate unnecessary costs.

RetailNext measures the behavior of more than one billion shoppers per year by collecting data from more than 65,000 sensors in retail stores and analysing trillions of data points annually.