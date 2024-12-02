Retail sales in China to register 9 percent growth in 2019

As the publication explains, the increase is expected to come from the Chinese government’s upgrades on commercial districts, the creation of more international consumer cities and from the promotion of ecommerce to rural areas

It is estimated that retail sales’ growth in 2019 will contribute 65% to GDP growth and will continue to be the engine of growth.

For the first three quarters of 2018, consumption has contributed 78% to economic growth, according governmental sources cited by the online publication.