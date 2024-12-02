Retail Realm partners with BlueSnap





By leveraging this partnership, BlueSnap’s platform is set to provide Microsoft Dynamics 365 users with the ability to create more dynamic global payment experiences for their customers, while increasing payment ROI for their business.





Through this one integration to BlueSnap, Microsoft Dynamic 365 users can optimise local and global payments. Microsoft Dynamics 365 retailers are able to better service their global customers with localised payment experiences using local payment methods and currencies by using BlueSnap’s Global Payment Orchestration Platform. Furthermore, retailers can achieve increased sales with higher authorisation rates, decrease costs with BlueSnap’s Intelligent Payment Routing, as well as benefit from the ability to tailor value-added services such as fraud, chargeback, regulation and tax compliance to serve the needs of their market.











About BlueSnap

BlueSnap’s global payment orchestration platform is built to support growing international businesses. It includes a network of global banks to help increase authorisation rates, payment optimisation tools to reduce costs, over 100 shopper currencies to improve sales, more than 100 payment types to convert more shoppers, solutions for regulation, and tax compliance, reporting to increase visibility and simplify reconciliation, and built-in chargeback and fraud management – all available through a single integration.





BlueSnap supports payments across all geographies through multiple sales channels such as online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments, and manual orders through a virtual terminal. With one integration, businesses can sell in over 200 regions with access to local card acquisition in 47+ countries, including popular e-wallets, automated accounts receivable, fraud protection, and chargeback management, built-in solutions for regulation and tax compliance.





About Retail Realm

Retail Realm is a provider of integrated payment solutions in the retail and hospitality industries. With a portfolio of over 50,000 customers worldwide, Retail Realm works to deliver omnichannel payment processing connectivity to merchants all over the world. Its MAX suite of products including MAX Pay Global, MAX Pay Reconciliation, MAX Mobile, and MAX Labels & Availability, addresses key areas of Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers’ businesses, bringing flexibility of choice and functional products that aim to enhance customer and user experience.