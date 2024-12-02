Retail chain Clas Ohlson selects SEQR

The agreement initially involves the 78 stores located in Sweden at which SEQR will soon be rolled out. More markets on which Clas Ohlson is established await in the next phase as well as ecommerce.

In June 2014, Seamless announced a collaboration with the international supplier of cash register systems PCMS, which is the supplier that Clas Ohlson uses.

SEQR is a mobile payment solution on the Swedish market that allows consumers to pay in stores and online. In addition to making payments, users can transfer money (P2P), save receipts digitally, connect loyalty programs, pay for parking and redeem offers through digital coupons.

Clas Ohlson is currently active in Sweden, Norway, Finland, the UK, the United Arab Emirates and China. Sales are made in stores, online, by catalogue and over the phone.

In recent news, Colruyt Group, Belgium-based retail corporation has implemented SEQR, the solution developed by Seamless.