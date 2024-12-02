Resurs Bank selects Signicat instant mobile signing solution

Customers signing a credit agreement in stores served by Resurs Bank no longer have to sign physical paperwork; instead, they can sign using their eID and create a digital agreement. All paperwork is shared digitally, so in-store purchases of high value items requiring a credit agreement are therefore as secure and convenient as any online transaction.

The agreement is signed using a combination of Signicat Sign and an approved electronic ID (eID), such as BankID. The customer can accept the terms and conditions and sign using their mobile device.

A pilot programme in Sweden was an instant success, with 76% of customers choosing to sign credit agreements using Mobile BankID. The service has now been rolled out to all retailers served by Resurs Bank in Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland.