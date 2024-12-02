RestaurantEquipment.com upgrades its ecommerce functionality

RestaurantEquipment.com chose NetSuite early on as their enterprise resource planning system and then their ecommerce system (also known as NetSuite SuiteCommerce), as it unified ecommerce with their backend systems.

RestaurantEquipment.com also had experience working with Pacejet and knew that the platform could meet the demands of their business. Tavano Team was able to connect SuiteCommerce and Pacejet for a unified experience, bringing together two platforms in one integration.

Tavano Team is an eommerce agency focused on delivering shopping experiences for organizations in different industries around the globe. Their team culture is built around developments in the NetSuite SuiteCommerce space allowing their clients to experience a mix between front-ends designs and NetSuite operational capabilities.

Pacejet helps NetSuite customers ship billions of dollars worth of shipments each year, whether through parcel, freight, or 3PL. Part of why RestaurantEquipment.com chose Pacejet was due to the real-time rate-shopping abilities provided that went beyond basic carriers.

Now, RestaurantEquipment.com customers have the ability to choose any type of carrier and find the best rate, which has opened up a host of new options for carrier connections.