Resort Data Processing selects Shift4 as payment gateway provider

Shift4 enables merchants to process credit, debit and gift card transactions. With connections to banks and processors in North America and integrations to a number of PMS/POS systems, Shift4s DOLLARS ON THE NET is an independent payment gateway. Shift4 provides pre- and post-settlement auditing functionalities, fraud prevention tools, support for emerging technologies like EMV and mobile payments, and security solutions such as TrueTokenization and P2PE.

Resort Data Processing provides property management software systems for timeshare resorts, private residence clubs, fractional developments, hotels, resorts, vacation home rentals, condo-hotels, RV resorts and campgrounds. RDP develops, installs and supports property management systems worldwide with over 800 installations.