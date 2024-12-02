Resolve launches automated net payment terms for B2B ecommerce

Early customers using Resolve’s payment automation technology have realized significant increases in B2B sales with growth in order size and faster sales cycles.

Traditional B2B financing is slow, inaccurate and limits a business’s potential for growth because of an over reliance on email, call centers, faxes, and manual invoicing processes. Today, many companies offer a standard net 30-day payment plan only to their best and longest tenured customers, leaving others in need of financing to rely on credit cards or installment loans.

Resolve assumes all repayment risk, enabling companies to offer risk-free extended payment terms without ever having to manage customer billing or collections. Buyers pay 0% interest if accounts are repaid within the agreed-upon terms. Suppliers receive full payment, minus fees, as soon as an order is placed.