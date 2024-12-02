Reserve Bank of India rolls out Vision-2018 to support cashless payments

Vision-2018 is a framework for payment and settlement systems with a view to moving the country towards a “less-cash” society.

Vision-2018 focuses on electronic payments and aims to influence India’s payment systems trends. Positive developments during the period under Vision 2012-2015, and concerted efforts of the government and all other stakeholders like banks, payment system operators, users could influence continued decrease in the share of paper-based clearing instruments; consistent growth in individual segments of retail electronic payment systems; increase in registered customer base for mobile banking; significant growth in acceptance infrastructure; and accelerated use of Aadhaar in payment systems.

Also, Vision-2018 intends to adopt a customer centric approach by focusing on building customer awareness and education, and initiate customer protection measures.