Research shows Americans want digital services and online payments from parks and recreation facilities

As smart city strategies gain momentum across North America, many initiatives have started focusing on optimising city operations and infrastructure. Data from the report uncovers the fact that residents are ready for a digital shift in their local P&R departments, with more than half of US respondents likely to book P&R services over the internet if the proposed service was available, and 14% stating that the lack of payment options is a barrier of the current P&R registration process.

In addition to listing the lack of online payments as a top pain point, US respondents revealed a variety of other factors preventing them from accessing and using their local P&R services, including inconvenient registration hours (16%), activities that are at capacity too quickly (17%) and the lack of registration reminders (17%).

The availability of digital access to Parks & Recreation services is important to North American residents, 62% of them considering P&R as an important factor when deciding where to live.

"From Green Space to Digital Place: Factoring Parks & Recreation into smart city strategies in 2018" report was conducted by The Nielsen Company and commissioned by Paysafe and Amilia.