Republic Bank enters agreement with Fundtech

Republic Bank will use a combination of Fundtech solutions to provide transaction banking services to its corporate customers through a single vendor. Using a combination of Fundtech’s cash management (CASHplus), wire payments (PAYplus Connect) and compliance filtering (Global Compliance Plus) solutions, the bank will enable the initiation and verification of wire transfers, report to the Federal Reserve, record the transaction and provide confirmation to the client.

Fundtech is a provider of financial technology to banks and corporations of all sizes in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. Major product lines are: payments and liquidity management; cash management, financial messaging through the world’s largest SWIFT service bureau, financial supply chain including: electronic invoice presentment and trade services; remote deposit capture; merchant services such as credit card gateways; and mobile banking.

In recent news, Easy Solutions, a fraud protection services provider, has entered an agreement with Fundtech to integrate Fundtech’s PAYplus payment platforms, PAYplus Connect and PAYplus USA, with DetectTA, Easy Solutions’ transaction anomaly detection offering within its Total Fraud Protection platform.