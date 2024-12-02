Republic Bank chooses Fiserv DNA for core banking upgrade

In essence, the financial institution aims to improve operational efficiency and streamline banking processes with this transition. Republic Bank operates across multiple states, including Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, and Florida. Bank representatives stated that the selection of DNA was based on the platform’s real-time continuous processing capabilities and broad functionality, which are expected to reduce manual workloads and enhance overall productivity.

A Republic Bank official noted that the adoption of this technology is a strategic step towards improving digital services, benefiting both customers and the community as a whole. The platform’s advanced capabilities are designed to support the bank’s long-term growth and operational goals.

Fiserv, a global financial technology provider, offers a range of services to financial institutions, including core banking, digital banking, and payment solutions. The company has continued to invest in technology to meet the evolving needs of banks and other financial service providers.

A representative from Fiserv highlighted the company’s commitment to working closely with Republic Bank, ensuring that its technology supports sustainable growth through a scalable and adaptable core banking system.

Fiserv provides payments and financial technology services to banks, businesses, and other financial institutions. Its portfolio includes digital banking solutions, account processing, card issuing services, and merchant acquiring.

In March 2025, Fiserv announced the acquisition of CCV, aiming to further scale its operations in the European market. Through this deal, Fiserv aimed to accelerate the deployment of its Clover platform and operating system across Europe and offer augmented capabilities to a combined merchant and partner base. The news came just two weeks after Fiserv completed another acquisition, this time of Payfare.